Govt To Reform, Automate System In BOI: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:52 PM

Govt to reform, automate system in BOI: Chairman

Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI), Zubair Gilani on Monday said the government wanted to reform and automate the system in the institution by implementing best international practices to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI), Zubair Gilani on Monday said the government wanted to reform and automate the system in the institution by implementing best international practices to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

"We want to introduce the new technology and innovative methods in the institution for boosting the pace of working, he told APP here on Monday.

The transfer of technology and modern tools for enhancing the capacity of the employees was the priority of BO, he said.

Replying to a question, he said no major foreign investment was recorded in past many years except in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its associated projects.

Chairman BOI said that three layers' short, medium and long term policy would be evolved for creating the conducive environment and attracting the foreign investment.

Replying to another question, he said that 9 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC was the priority of the government to provide 'ease of doing business' for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMES) He said the government was committed to facilitate the investors by providing them one window operation facility and tax holiday.

Zubair said that Pakistan would manage to improve its World Bank (WB) ranking regarding ease of doing business under 100 in coming few year.

