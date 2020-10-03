UrduPoint.com
Govt To Reform Petroleum Sector, Says Nadeem Babar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:55 PM

Govt to reform petroleum sector, says Nadeem Babar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Products Nadeem Babar says reduced regulatory role of the government in oil companies is the main feature of the policy which aims to create a competitive environment and provide incentives to consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) The Federal government was working on long term policy to bring reforms in petroleum sector, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

Nadeem Babar said that reduced regulatory role of the government in oil companies is the main feature of the policy which aims to create a competitive environment and provide incentives to consumers. He expressed these views while talking to a state-TV.

Answering to a question, Nadeem Babar said the new policy would replace the decades old regulations and revamping of oil marketing companies was also under consideration.

Meanwhile, Development Working Party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved thirty-four projects costing over50 billion rupees.

The projects approved at a meeting in Peshawar relate to industries, mines & minerals, elementary & secondary education, higher education, agriculture, information, local government, health, multi-sector development, roads, water and finance sectors.

