Govt to releases Rs. 5,500 million under DLTL schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the government to release Rs. 5,500 under Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

It includes Rs.1,738 million for non-textiles sector and Rs. 3,762 million for textiles sector, the adviser tweeted.

"We hope that this will improve the liquidity of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports" he wrote.