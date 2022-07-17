Govt to reshape 'Mera Ghar Scheme: Miftah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mifah Ismail on Saturday said that the government was reshaping 'Mera Ghar Scheme' to ensure safety of money people had invested in it.

"Many people are writing to me that their loans were approved in the Mera Ghar scheme and that they have spent money based on that approval," he tweeted.

He assured them that the government was reshaping this scheme and no-one will lose their money.We will resolve the issues within the next week, the minister said.