Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Monday that the problems faced by fertilizer industry would be resolved on top priority basis as the government was appreciative of the critical role of industry in the economic progress of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said Monday that the problems faced by fertilizer industry would be resolved on top priority basis as the government was appreciative of the critical role of industry in the economic progress of the country.

During a meeting with a delegation of Fertilizer Industry, the adviser however emphasized that the industry should continue to play its due role in providing the Urea at the most reasonable prices to the framers, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The adviser listened all issues keenly and issued orders for resolution of the problems indicated by the delegation to enable the fertilizer industry play its due role in fostering the national economy.

On the occasion, the delegation thanked the adviser for providing a coordination platform to the fertilizer industry for resolution of industry's issues and highlighted the positive role of government in keeping the prices of urea in Pakistan at low level as compared to the international market for the benefit of farmers.

During the meeting, the delegation further apprised the adviser about various issues of the industry and sought help from the government to address these issues.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, member Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers.