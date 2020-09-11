UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't To Resolve GIDC Issue In Accordance With SC Decision

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Gov't to resolve GIDC issue in accordance with SC decision

After detailed deliberations with the representatives of fertilizer industry and APTMA, the government Friday decided to resolve the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue in the light of the Supreme Court decisio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :After detailed deliberations with the representatives of fertilizer industry and APTMA, the government Friday decided to resolve the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue in the light of the Supreme Court decision.

However, the government would also support the industry in the post Corona environment, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh while chairing two separate meetings the group of representatives from fertilizer industry and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to discuss the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, GIDC.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, on Petroleum Nadeem Baber and Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar were also present during the meetings while officials of the Ministry of Finance, Petroleum Division and FBR also assisted during the meeting.

Chairman, Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan advisory Council (FMPAC), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Tariq Khan and Chairman APTMA, Dr. Amanullah Kassim Machiyara in these separate meetings requested the Adviser Finance to extend the time limit for the payment of GIDC so that both industries have a better liquidity position.

SAPM on Petroleum and Minister for Industries also briefed the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Adviser discussed the issue in detail with the participants of the meeting and provided due opportunity to share their views supported by the relevant facts.

He however underlined that decision of the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan has to be implemented.

"After detailed deliberations the Chair decided that the issue will be resolved in the light of the decision of the court but the government will also support the industry in the post Corona environment," the statement added.

The Adviser directed that two separate sub-groups would be formed to look into the issue of GIDC to propose 2-3 workable options for the amicable solution.

The first group would have representatives from the fertilizer industry, Finance Ministry, FBR and Adviser Petroleum to be headed by the Minister for Industries.

The second group would have representatives from APTMA, Finance Ministry, FBR, Adviser Petroleum, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Minister for Industries.

The Minister for Industries would chair both groups and present recommendations in the meeting to be held next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Gas FBR Commerce Textile Post All From Government Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

Former US Police Officers Charged in George Floyd ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Not Planning Talks With Merkel Yet - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

EPD to take action against smoke emitting vehicles ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

UN Secretary General shares message on 'Day for So ..

8 minutes ago

Tractor production grew 19.86% during July-August ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.