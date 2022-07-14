UrduPoint.com

Govt To Resolve Issues Of Garment Sector: Miftah

Published July 14, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Thursday assured the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) to resolve their issues at priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Thursday assured the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) to resolve their issues at priority basis.

During a meeting with PRGMEA delegation, headed by its Chairman, Shaikh Luqman Amin, the minister expressed the resolve to promote the business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal; Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers from finance division and FBR.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the minister stressed the delegation to enhance exports base of the country.

Earlier, the delegation members highlighted the contribution of garments in the exports of Pakistan. They apprised the minister about issues related to taxation on value added garments, refund of Sales Tax, etc.

Issues of defer payments, Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) and GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting.

