Govt To Resolve Issues Of Manufacturing Sector: Abdul Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Govt to resolve issues of manufacturing sector: Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said that government was committed to resolve the issues of manufacturing sector including Vanaspati by introducing business friendly policy interventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said that government was committed to resolve the issues of manufacturing sector including Vanaspati by introducing business friendly policy interventions.

The Adviser said this in meeting with Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) Atif Ikram Sheikh to discuss issues pertaining to the industry here in Ministry of Commerce, said a press release.

He further underscored that government had significantly reduced import duties on raw materials and intermediate goods in the last budget to make the products more competitive.

He also assured full cooperation in resolving the issues related rising costs of transportation.

The Adviser informed that the government was putting all its efforts to extend relief to the public by reducing the prices of essential food items.

He mentioned that the manufacturing industry should also contribute in these efforts.

The Chairman PVMA assured to come up with viable proposals.

The Chairman,PVMA Atif Ikram Sheikh highlighted various issues being faced by the industry including high tariffs on import of soybean, which has significantly increased the cost of production of Vanaspati products.

"With an exponential contribution to the national exchequer besides, a robust role in creating employment, and boosting business activities in local market, PVMA stands out as a forum which cannot be overlooked" he added.



