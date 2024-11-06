Open Menu

Govt To Setup 10,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Govt to setup 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday unveiled the government plan to transform the transportation landscape by setting up 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030.

Addressing an "exhibition of electric bike models" organized by the Engineering Development board (EDB), he emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing fuel dependency, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner, sustainable transportation.

With growing private sector interest and government-backed incentives, this push toward electric mobility is poised to significantly benefit both the economy and the environment.

The ministers said around 31 companies have expressed interest in investing in electric vehicles in Pakistan while 2 companies were granted permission to manufacture electric vehicles.

He said "Pakistan is now in a position to export three-wheelers". The minister highlighted some key initiatives to promote electric vehicles across the country.

He said that manufacturing activities will soon begin by private companies, boosting the industry.

He said that the government would launch the second electric vehicle policy by November 30 to promote eco-friendly transportation.

He said, Punjab government was also working on two and three-wheeler electric vehicles.

The minister also announced that 100 students will receive electric bikes based on merit through a bidding process conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

The government has earmarked Rs 4 billion for electric motorcycles.

He said, the private sector plays a vital role in Pakistan's economic development, with the country's economy moving towards improvement, he remarked.

This shift towards eco-friendly transportation is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan's environment and economy.

With the government's support and private sector investment, the country is poised for a greener future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Vehicles Vehicle November Government Industry Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 electi ..

Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election

1 hour ago
 Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

2 hours ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

3 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

3 hours ago
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

5 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

5 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business