Govt To Setup 10,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030: Rana Tanveer
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday unveiled the government plan to transform the transportation landscape by setting up 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030.
Addressing an "exhibition of electric bike models" organized by the Engineering Development board (EDB), he emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing fuel dependency, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting cleaner, sustainable transportation.
With growing private sector interest and government-backed incentives, this push toward electric mobility is poised to significantly benefit both the economy and the environment.
The ministers said around 31 companies have expressed interest in investing in electric vehicles in Pakistan while 2 companies were granted permission to manufacture electric vehicles.
He said "Pakistan is now in a position to export three-wheelers". The minister highlighted some key initiatives to promote electric vehicles across the country.
He said that manufacturing activities will soon begin by private companies, boosting the industry.
He said that the government would launch the second electric vehicle policy by November 30 to promote eco-friendly transportation.
He said, Punjab government was also working on two and three-wheeler electric vehicles.
The minister also announced that 100 students will receive electric bikes based on merit through a bidding process conducted in a transparent and fair manner.
The government has earmarked Rs 4 billion for electric motorcycles.
He said, the private sector plays a vital role in Pakistan's economic development, with the country's economy moving towards improvement, he remarked.
This shift towards eco-friendly transportation is expected to have a positive impact on Pakistan's environment and economy.
With the government's support and private sector investment, the country is poised for a greener future.
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX2 hours ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln3 hours ago
-
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 20248 hours ago
-
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO17 hours ago
-
Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes17 hours ago
-
Finance minister vows to maintain positive momentum of macroeconomic stability18 hours ago
-
2 factories seized for producing unhealthy oil in Mirpurkhas19 hours ago
-
KPRA completes first phase of enforcement drive19 hours ago