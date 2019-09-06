UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Spend Rs 581.8 Million On Six Petroleum Sector Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:32 PM

Govt. to spend Rs 581.8 million on six petroleum sector projects

The government will spend Rs581.812 million on four ongoing and two new petroleum sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The government will spend Rs581.812 million on four ongoing and two new petroleum sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs433.852 million has been earmarked in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) for four ongoing schemes, out of which Rs416.535 million would be spent to acquire four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs3.655 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs10.553 million to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and Rs 3.

109 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela.

While, Rs147.960 million have been kept for two new projects, out of which an amount of Rs70 million would be utilized in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country, and Rs 77.960 million for up-gradation of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP)'s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Oil Badin Lasbela Uthal Bela Gas Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete ..

6 minutes ago

Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

6 minutes ago

Five colonial era Govt. rest houses open for all & ..

3 minutes ago

DC visits DHQ hospital Timergara to inspect facili ..

3 minutes ago

Over 142,000 Pakistanis hujjaj return home

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.