Govt To Support Agriculture Development In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Govt to support agriculture development in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for National food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik Wednesday said the government would provide all possible support for the agricultural sector development in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The soil of GB has unique potential for producing agriculture commodities and dry-fruits, he said in a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Wednesday.

Kausar Abdullah Malik said that the Federal government was still supplying 100% local wheat to GB and local wheat will be supplied next year as well.

He said that Pakistan Agricultural Research Council would be directed to form a team for further increasing the agricultural potential of Gilgit-Baltistan to attain self-sufficient in agriculture sector in future.

He said that the Gilgit-Baltistan government should prepare a proposal regarding the supply and delivery of wheat for its convenience, which will be earnestly considered.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan thanked the federal government for the steps taken to resolve the wheat problems on priority basis.

