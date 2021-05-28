UrduPoint.com
Govt To Support All Industrial Development Measures: Shaukat Tarin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that he was supportive of adopting all those measures that could boost the industrial development, generate employment and help in expansion of businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that he was supportive of adopting all those measures that could boost the industrial development, generate employment and help in expansion of businesses.

The minister was chairing a meeting through video link with the delegation of the representatives of the Beverage Industry of Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The minister, however said any decision, regarding the taxation or relief provided to any industry, which has direct linkages with general wellbeing and health of the public, would be taken after a careful analysis of all the facts and arguments.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the minister about the progress made by the beverage industry during the last 9 years.

They also discussed the role of the beverage industry in revenue and employment generation and the change in local and global business scenarios after the onset of COVID-19.

The delegation also submitted their proposals for the upcoming budget.

