Govt to support promotion of fashion & creative industry: Jam Kamal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said on Saturday that government will provide

all possible support for the promotion of fashion and creative industry.

He made this assurance during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) here. Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Chairman Faiz Ahmed, TDAP Director General Rafia Syed, PIFD administration members, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Treasurer Qaiser Iqbal, Controller of Examinations Faheem-ur-Rehman, Director ARIC Dr. Shawana Abid, Director Internationalization Imran Mahmood, Director SSBC Dr. Allah Dad and Course Coordinator were also present.

The federal minister added that institutions like PIFD are the guarantors of a bright future for the fashion industry.

He said that role of PIFD in promoting quality design education in Pakistan is commendable, emphasizing that the institution should further expand its reach to the local community and the international market and adopt an ambitious and creative strategy in line with modern trends in the arts and cultural sectors.

Appreciating the skills and crafts, the Federal Minister assured all possible support from the Ministry of Commerce and Export Development Fund. He also encouraged sending more suggestions related to regional arts, crafts and fashion industry.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister also recorded his impressions in the guest log.

Course Coordinator of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising Khadija Hassan briefed the Federal Minister regarding the functioning of the institution.