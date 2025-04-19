Govt To Support Promotion Of Fashion & Creative Industry: Jam Kamal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said on Saturday that government will provide
all possible support for the promotion of fashion and creative industry.
He made this assurance during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) here. Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Chairman Faiz Ahmed, TDAP Director General Rafia Syed, PIFD administration members, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Treasurer Qaiser Iqbal, Controller of Examinations Faheem-ur-Rehman, Director ARIC Dr. Shawana Abid, Director Internationalization Imran Mahmood, Director SSBC Dr. Allah Dad and Course Coordinator were also present.
The federal minister added that institutions like PIFD are the guarantors of a bright future for the fashion industry.
He said that role of PIFD in promoting quality design education in Pakistan is commendable, emphasizing that the institution should further expand its reach to the local community and the international market and adopt an ambitious and creative strategy in line with modern trends in the arts and cultural sectors.
Appreciating the skills and crafts, the Federal Minister assured all possible support from the Ministry of Commerce and Export Development Fund. He also encouraged sending more suggestions related to regional arts, crafts and fashion industry.
On this occasion, the Federal Minister also recorded his impressions in the guest log.
Course Coordinator of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising Khadija Hassan briefed the Federal Minister regarding the functioning of the institution.
Competition appellate tribunal upholds CCP’s Penalty on Karachi Nimco for deceptive marketing52 minutes ago
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Commerce Minister3 hours ago
PBIT Chairman meets delegates from ASEAN3 hours ago
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Jam Kamal3 hours ago
Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits ted AirSial HQs6 hours ago
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.349,700 per tola6 hours ago
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war7 hours ago
PBF delegation calls on KP Governor10 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 202512 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 202513 hours ago