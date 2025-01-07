Open Menu

Govt To Take Necessary Steps For Industrial Development: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Govt to take necessary steps for industrial development: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the government to support industry, besides ensuring necessary resources and policies to maximize its potential to promote local industrial sector.

The minister visited Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) South Zone office, Karachi to engage with key stakeholders in the leather industry, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The visit was part of the minister’s ongoing efforts to engage directly with industry representatives and address the challenges facing vital economic sectors. The leather industry, a significant contributor to exports, has long been regarded as a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, employing thousands and generating substantial foreign exchange earnings.

“Exports from the leather sector now stand at 85% from the value added sector and 15% from the raw material and further efforts need to be made to jointly increase the export of the leather sector to $2 billion by 2029, in line with the vision of Uraan Pakistan program”, he added.

He said that the Trade Investment Officers at various embassies of Pakistan were requested to promote a positive image of Pakistan and enhance trade by organizing EPA, PTA and FTA with our key trading partners, like South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and now Bangladesh.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around key issues, including boosting exports, facilitating exporters, ensuring infrastructure development, promoting healthy environment and maintaining law and order.

The minister assured the meeting to fostering a favorable environment for exporters and enhancing the country’s export capabilities. He also acknowledged the challenges and shared the government’s plan to reduce barriers, simplify regulations and introduce exporter-friendly reforms to ensure a seamless business environment.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Tanners Association’s role in representing the interests of the leather industry and emphasized the need for close collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The stakeholders emphasized the importance of implementing policies that encourage growth in exports. They highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s leather industry to compete in international markets if provided with the necessary incentives and support.

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for upgrading infrastructure in industrial zones, including the repair and maintenance of roads, improved water supply, and the establishment of modern facilities. Stakeholders pointed out that outdated infrastructure was affecting productivity and competitiveness.

