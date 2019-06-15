Govt to use digital innovation for promotion of education:Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said the government wanted to use digital innovative techniques for the promotion of education in the country.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the fifth annual StartUp business model competition for digital entrepreneurs organized the IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) here.

Shafqat Mehmood said priority of the government was to increase the education ratio by reaching remote areas of the country through modern digital solution with coordination of experts in this field.

The minister said innovative and digital entrepreneurs could change the way "we live and work." He thanked the United States embassy in Islamabad for partnering with the Youth of the Pakistan in StartUp Cup, a competition in which Pakistani entrepreneurs compete for support for their business ideas.

Shafqat Mahmood said that innovation in the field of education was imperative in the current era to achieve the goal of fast-paced development.

He emphasized the need for becoming part of the technological revolution and scientific advancement to ensure quality education.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, Charge' d' Affairs a.

i at the U.S embassy said that startUps could change the future and improve the lives of people in Pakistan and across the world.

He said the United States will continue to partner with Pakistan's aspiring entrepreneurs, to help achieve dreams because we understand the importance of your vital work.

The IndUS Enterpreneurs (TiE) Islamabad Chapter President Sarah Hashwani st "It has been remarkable journey with the young entrepreneur.

He said, "I want to thanks all of those who have come forward over the years, taken the leap of faith and have the courage to take use this chance to launch a new business venture." For this year competition, Peshawar team won one million Pakistani rupees in StartUP Cup.

While in competition 1,500 business ideas from across the country reviewed and selected 680 teams to participate in six months of StartUP Cup training activities.

These activities included workshops,mentoring opportunities and judging session in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The regional competition selected 18 finalists to compete in the Islamabad finals.