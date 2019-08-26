Govt trying to increase tax to GDP ratio by end of this year: Hamad Azhar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar on Sunday said the present government was trying to increase the tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio from three to four percent by the end of this year.

All out efforts were being made to reduce the current account deficit and fiscal deficit, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

About rising debt issue, he said incumbent government had to borrow the loans for paying the interest over old loans taken by the last governments.

He said the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been responsible for pile-up the debt amount.

To a question, Hamad Azhar stated that we have decided to avoid borrowing loans from the State Bank of Pakistan.

To another question the minister said that previous governments of PPP and PML-N, had borrowed heavy loans but they could not generate the resources for increasing the income.