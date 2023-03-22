(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2023) Federal Government on Wednesday formally unveiled the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Package, worth 150 billion rupees, to equip the younger generation with modern and technical education for their empowerment.

Under the umbrella of the Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives, fifteen programmes were launched by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, he said two-third of the country’s population consists of young people who must be empowered through education and skills so that they can contribute to socio-economic development of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and thousands of students from across the country attended the ceremony.