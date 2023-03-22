UrduPoint.com

Govt Unveils PM's Youth Development Package

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:58 PM

Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

Under the umbrella of the Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives, fifteen programmes were launched by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at a ceremony in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2023) Federal Government on Wednesday formally unveiled the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Package, worth 150 billion rupees, to equip the younger generation with modern and technical education for their empowerment.

Under the umbrella of the Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives, fifteen programmes were launched by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, he said two-third of the country’s population consists of young people who must be empowered through education and skills so that they can contribute to socio-economic development of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and thousands of students from across the country attended the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Education Young Mukhtar Ahmed HEC From Government Billion

Recent Stories

realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye- ..

Realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attracti ..

12 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

44 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.