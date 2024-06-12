Govt Unveils Rs 3.792 Trillion National Development Budget
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Pursuing an approach of balanced development across the country, the Federal Government on Wednesday unveiled a Rs 3.792 trillion national development budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, including the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Rs1,500 billion, Provincial Annual Development Plan of Rs 2.095 trillion and SOEs investment of Rs196.9 billion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pursuing an approach of balanced development across the country, the Federal Government on Wednesday unveiled a Rs 3.792 trillion national development budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, including the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Rs1,500 billion, Provincial Annual Development Plan of Rs 2.095 trillion and SOEs investment of Rs196.9 billion.
The major chunk of PSDP 2024-25 was earmarked on infrastructure development projects of energy, railway, motorways-highways, aviation and ports, besides equal importance given to the social sector, particularly in higher education, health, governance and climate changes.
Meanwhile, out of a total Rs1.5 trillion federal PSDP, the government allocated Rs 1,400 billion for federal ministries, Rs 354.223 billion for corporations, including National Highways Authority (Rs 180.284 billion) and PEPCO (Rs 175.939 billion), and Rs 100 billion for VGF for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.
The government earmarked Rs 259.598 billion for the Water Resource Division, Rs 7.302 billion for the Aviation Division, Rs 1.658 billion for the board of Investment, Rs 75.773 billion for the Cabinet Division, Rs 6.256 billion for Climate Change Division, Rs2.205 billion for Commerce Division, Rs728 million for Communication Division (other than NHA), Rs 5.636 billion for Defence Division, and Rs 3.767 billion for Defence Production Division.
Likewise, Rs 921 million was allocated for Establishment Division, Rs 25.751 billion for Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs 6.
084 billion for Finance Division, Rs 66.315 billion for Higher Education Commission, Rs 27.688 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs104 million for Human Rights Division, Rs 4.918 billion for Industries and Production Division, Rs6.550 billion for Information and Broadcasting Division and Rs 28.929 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division.
Similarly, an amount of Rs 3.650 billion was earmarked for Inter-provincial Coordination Division, Rs 9.070 billion for Interior Division, Rs 1.230 billion for Law and Justice Division, Rs 5.300 billion for Maritime Affairs Division, Rs 169 million for Narcotics Control Division, Rs41.250 billion for National food Security and Research Division, Rs 27.00 billion for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs 1.015bmillion for National Culture and Literary Heritage Division, and Rs 25.00 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
The government also allocated Rs 256.330 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs 3.225 billion for Petroleum Division, Rs 59.114 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division, Rs 45 billion for Railways Division, Rs 500 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 17.696 billion for Revenue Division, Rs 7.149 billion for Science and Technological Research Division, and Rs 35.617 billion for SUPPARCO.
The document revealed that to augment PSDP, resources of the private sector would be leveraged with the help of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPA), attracting domestic and foreign direct investment in commercially viable projects.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Business
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-2517 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-2520 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas26 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1946 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2546 minutes ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2536 minutes ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures24 minutes ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-2524 minutes ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget24 minutes ago
-
Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-2524 minutes ago
-
Gov't allocates Rs1230 mln for Law & Justice Division's schemes24 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 27,688 mln for Housing & Works Division24 minutes ago