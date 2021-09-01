The government on Wednesday uploaded updated data of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme on the portal recently launched to ensure transparency in execution of its all the components

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The government on Wednesday uploaded updated data of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme on the portal recently launched to ensure transparency in execution of its all the components.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) is the government's flagship initiative for the youth empowerment and included different schemes such Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Skill for All and others.

According to a report issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar's office on recent data of KJP, the process of disbursing soft loans amounting to Rs 18 billion among 14,275 young people has been completed.

The report said the programme had helped create 30,000 job opportunities for youth across the country.

The services sector is the major contributor in employment creation, generating 21,389 job opportunities across the country.

It constituted 72 per cent of the total jobs created under the programme so far, it added.

Some 5,238 youth got employment from an increased economic activity in agriculture sector which constituted 17.

7 per cent of the total number of jobs generated by the KJP.

The manufacturing sector stood at third number in creating new employment opportunities, engaging over 3,000 youth in gainful employment from across the country.

As regards to the province-wise disbursement of soft loans, the report said over 22,000 people from Punjab and some 4,000 from Sindh succeed to open their own businesses after getting concessionary loans under the loan scheme.

It further said that 672 young people got employment in the Federal Capital, 169 from Balochistan, 229 Gilgit Baltistan, and 113 from Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

In a news statement, Usman Dar said the KJP was a beacon of hope for the unemployed youth. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a target of disbursing soft loans worth Rs 100 billion, he added.

He assured youth of the government's full financial and technical assistance in opening new businesses.

PM Imran Khan was on a mission to provide gainful employment to the youth, he added.