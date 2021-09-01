UrduPoint.com

Govt Uploads Kamyab Jawan's Statistics On Portal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Govt uploads Kamyab Jawan's statistics on portal

The government on Wednesday uploaded updated data of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme on the portal recently launched to ensure transparency in execution of its all the components

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The government on Wednesday uploaded updated data of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme on the portal recently launched to ensure transparency in execution of its all the components.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) is the government's flagship initiative for the youth empowerment and included different schemes such Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Skill for All and others.

According to a report issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar's office on recent data of KJP, the process of disbursing soft loans amounting to Rs 18 billion among 14,275 young people has been completed.

The report said the programme had helped create 30,000 job opportunities for youth across the country.

The services sector is the major contributor in employment creation, generating 21,389 job opportunities across the country.

It constituted 72 per cent of the total jobs created under the programme so far, it added.

Some 5,238 youth got employment from an increased economic activity in agriculture sector which constituted 17.

7 per cent of the total number of jobs generated by the KJP.

The manufacturing sector stood at third number in creating new employment opportunities, engaging over 3,000 youth in gainful employment from across the country.

As regards to the province-wise disbursement of soft loans, the report said over 22,000 people from Punjab and some 4,000 from Sindh succeed to open their own businesses after getting concessionary loans under the loan scheme.

It further said that 672 young people got employment in the Federal Capital, 169 from Balochistan, 229 Gilgit Baltistan, and 113 from Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

In a news statement, Usman Dar said the KJP was a beacon of hope for the unemployed youth. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a target of disbursing soft loans worth Rs 100 billion, he added.

He assured youth of the government's full financial and technical assistance in opening new businesses.

PM Imran Khan was on a mission to provide gainful employment to the youth, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Loan Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Job Young Jammu Gilgit Baltistan All From Government Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Causes of Russian Military Plane Crash in Moscow R ..

Causes of Russian Military Plane Crash in Moscow Region Remain Undetermined - Go ..

1 minute ago
 Five continents represented in FIH Rising Star of ..

Five continents represented in FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court disposes of govt appeal against Laho ..

Supreme Court disposes of govt appeal against Lahore High Court order

1 minute ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.