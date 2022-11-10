UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged For According Priority To Food Security In The Wake Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Govt urged for according priority to food security in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :United business Group of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday urged the government for according top priority to food security in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict as the global market continues to remain unsteady.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali Malik, Chairman United Business Group Shahzad Ali Malik urged the government to look to secure other sources of import at the earliest before more countries start imposing bans to guarantee their own food security.

He said the export ban by India is a concern as Bangladesh has been importing significant amounts of wheat from its neighbors over the past years, whereas the wheat prices witnessed about 25 percent growth in local markets of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Momin Ali Malik urged the need for exercising all options, starting with securing new import opportunities,fully supporting local production through the cheap availability of fertilizers and other inputs to enhance local crop output .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Import Business Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Wheat Industry Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

3 hours ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.