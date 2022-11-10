Govt urged for according priority to food security in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :United business Group of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday urged the government for according top priority to food security in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict as the global market continues to remain unsteady.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali Malik, Chairman United Business Group Shahzad Ali Malik urged the government to look to secure other sources of import at the earliest before more countries start imposing bans to guarantee their own food security.

He said the export ban by India is a concern as Bangladesh has been importing significant amounts of wheat from its neighbors over the past years, whereas the wheat prices witnessed about 25 percent growth in local markets of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Momin Ali Malik urged the need for exercising all options, starting with securing new import opportunities,fully supporting local production through the cheap availability of fertilizers and other inputs to enhance local crop output .