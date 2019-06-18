Govt urged for addressing business concerns over new load axle regime

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday urged the government for address the concerns of business community on the implementation of new axle load regime under National Highway Safety Ordinance 2,000.

The business community was the view that sudden implementation new regime has significantly enhanced the transportation cost for businesses and created problems in timely delivery of goods in markets and industrial areas.

In a statement, ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal, Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said the implementation of new axle load regime has reportedly reduced cargo weights on trucks from 30 tons to 24 tons.

They were of the view that reduced cargo weight would push up the transportation cost of goods as the business community has to hire more vehicles for transporting material and goods due to placement of new restrictions on tonnage.

They said businessmen of Islamabad and northern region were mostly transporting goods from Karachi Port through containers and trucks, but the introduction of new axle load regime would created problems for them as they have to pay more for transporting same volume of goods.

They said the initiative would also created shortage of transport and caused congestion at ports and in cities as the same volume of cargo/goods now needed more number of heavy duty vehicles.

They said Pakistan Railways was not able to handle the extra volume of cargo due to which freight rates of trucks and containers have increased manifold.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said fall in value of rupee against Dollar and hike in diesel prices have also enhanced the transportation cost of goods while the implementation of new axle load regime would further increase the cost of doing business.

He urged the government for reviewing the new regime to boost the allied industry used for construction of residential and commercial buildings leading to further enhancement in construction industry.

The ICCI president said escalation in transport cost due to new axle load regime would also affect exports and give rise to higher inflation.

He said the additional diesel consumption will increase fuel imports leading to further hike in import bill and trade deficit of the country.

He urged that government for taking the business community on board on this important issue and address their concerns on new axle load regime in order to save the businesses from any loss.