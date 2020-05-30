UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged For Allowing Adjustments Of Input Tax Against Output Tax

Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:06 PM

Govt urged for allowing adjustments of input tax against output tax

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to amend Sec-8B of Sales Tax Act 1990 for allowing 100 percent adjustment of input tax against output tax from next budget instead of existing 90 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to amend Sec-8B of Sales Tax Act 1990 for allowing 100 percent adjustment of input tax against output tax from next budget instead of existing 90 percent.

It said that depriving registered persons of the refund or adjustment of 100 percent input tax against output tax is not justified, especially at a time when the business sector is struggling for survival due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government for allowing business community to adjust input tax of the 100 percent of output tax during this crisis period caused by COVID-19.

He further said that the government has to remove discrepancy in adjustment of input and output tax in the next budget by allowing them 100 percent adjustment of input tax.� He said that the government had allowed registered persons to adjust input tax paid on goods and services purchased from local market, imported from abroad and goods purchased in auction during a tax period, however, all registered persons have not been allowed to adjust input tax in excess of 90 percent of the output tax for that tax period, which is an act of injustice with them.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that FBR vide its SRO1190(1) of 2019 has allowed 100 per cent adjustment of input tax against output tax to some sectors including persons registered in electrical energy sector, oil marketing companies, petroleum refineries, fertiliser manufacturers, gas distribution companies, telecommunication services as the restriction of adjustment of input tax only up to 90 percent of output tax would not apply to them.

However, he said that due to lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, businesses of almost all sectors of the economy have incurred huge losses and keeping in view their current financial difficulties, government should allow adjustment of input tax against 100 percent output tax to ease their problems.

ICCI President further proposed the government to initiate process of bringing amendment in Sec-8B of Sales Tax Act 1990 through budgetary measures to allow 100 percent adjustment of input tax against output tax to all registered persons in order to remove anomalies and meet the requirements of fair treatment to all sectors for this particular.

