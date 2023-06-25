Govt urged for encouraging furniture Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday urged the government to encourage investments and create a favorable business environment for furniture manufacturers.

He said the furniture industry in the country can be successfully promoted and positioned as a competitive player in the global market with effective marketing with the right combination of factors, including export potential, design and innovation, technology adoption, and skill development.

Chairing the PFC executive committee meeting, he said Pakistan has a skilled labor force and a rich heritage of craftsmanship in furniture making.

He said the country can leverage these strengths to expand its presence in the global furniture market, he said adding that by promoting Pakistani furniture internationally, the industry can attract foreign buyers and increase export earnings.

By encouraging designers to create unique and contemporary furniture designs that cater to both domestic and international markets, the industry can also gain a competitive edge and attract more buyers, he added.

He said the use of modern technology and production techniques can enhance the efficiency and quality of furniture manufacturing.

Promoting the adoption of advanced machinery and production processes, such as computer-aided design and computer numerical control machines, can help the industry produce high-quality furniture at a faster rate, he added.

He said Investing in skill development and training programs for craftsmen and furniture manufacturers can improve the overall quality of furniture produced in Pakistan.

By enhancing the skills of artisans and workers, the industry can create products that meet international standards, thereby increasing its marketability, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the government plays a vital role in promoting the furniture industry by providing incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies, and export facilitation.