UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged For Encouraging Halal Food Exports Till $5 Trillion

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Govt urged for encouraging halal food exports till $5 trillion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman United business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Mali on Sunday urged the government to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies such as block chain and the internet of things (IoT) when developing halal economy master plans.

With higher level of halal trade, the halal economy is poised to become more integrated with global trade and supply chains, which will swell to $5 trillion by 2030 from $2.30 trillion a couple of years ago, he added , while talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders.

The delegation led by Muhammad Umar from called on him and discussed areas to enhance halal food production and it exports from the country, said a press release.

Shahzad Ali said the halal economy is witnessing an upward trend as the demand for halal products from Muslim and non-Muslim nations increases.

He said the main factors driving the halal industry are favorable population demographic, government policies and private sector initiatives.

He said growing non-Muslim demand for halal foods will be driven by its association with safe and healthy eating.

He said governments are strengthening regulatory and policy support through national master plans and certification scope expansion which will boost the halal industry's growth.

Shahzad Ali Malik said transparency and traceability along the halal products value chain are crucial.

He said to tap growth potentials of halal markets: global governments must seek to unify halal standards and accreditation process to help reduce the number of certification requirements and promote halal commerce.

He urged the Pak food manufacturers to collaborate with technology companies for prompt delivery with mounted trust of consumers worldwide.

He said halal food authorities in Pakistan must help identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

He said Pakistan must take slice in emerging global markets of halal products and can earn billions of Dollars foreign exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Exchange Exports Business Mali Chamber Sunday Market Commerce Muslim From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

16 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.