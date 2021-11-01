UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged For Enhancing Share Of Hydropower In Its Energy Mix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:29 PM

Govt urged for enhancing share of hydropower in its energy mix

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government for enhancing hydropower share in energy mix to reduce production cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government for enhancing hydropower share in energy mix to reduce production cost.

It said that availability of cheap energy played a key role in promoting business and economic activities and urged the government to focus on enhancing the share of hydropower in the total energy mix that would help reduce manufacturing cost and boost business activities, industrialization and exports.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI while speaking as Guest of Honor after distributing awards amongst the participants of 1st International Conference on Pakistan Hydropower Sector organized by Energy Update in collaboration with Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) said that Pakistan mostly depended on thermal power generation, which has become costly due to rising oil prices and was a major cause of high cost of doing business in Pakistan.

He said that the share of thermal power was over 59 percent in total energy mix of Pakistan while the share of hydropower was just 29 percent and urged the government to take strong measures to increase hydropower share up to 50 percent by 2030.

He said that Pakistan has tremendous potential to produce plenty of energy through renewable sources including hydro, wind and solar, which are clean and environment friendly.

He emphasized that Pakistan should exploit these indigenous energy sources to reduce energy cost and import bill, improve competitiveness of industry and boost exports.

ICCI President also urged the government to build more dams in the country on a public-private partnership basis to overcome the issue of water shortage and produce clean and cheap energy.

He lauded the initiative of Energy Update for organizing an international conference on hydropower sector and hoped that it would provide a good food for thought to the policymakers for paying more attention towards indigenous cheap energy sources that would lay a strong foundation for the sustainable economic growth of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Exports Import Business Water Oil Chamber Shakeel Commerce Government Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

16 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

31 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

46 minutes ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to suppor ..

Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

1 hour ago
 Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversi ..

Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion in energ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.