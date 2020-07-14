UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged For Initiating Maintenance Work On Basic Infrastructure In Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Govt urged for initiating maintenance work on basic infrastructure in markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government for initiating work on repairing of basic infrastructure in the markets of capital city in order to bring them at par with international standards and to facilitate the growth of business activities.

In a press statement, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that no development work has been done in markets and industrial areas of Islamabad for the last four years. Due to which the condition of these business areas has deteriorated, he said adding that the business community was paying multiple taxes and charges to MCI including property tax, water charges, conservancy charges.

He stressed the need for utilizing these funds for rehabilitation of infrastructure in markets and industrial areas including repair of roads, footpaths, street lights, water and sewerage systems and provision of filtration plants and public toilets.

Ahmed Waheed mentioned that Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz was trying to provide facilities as he has recently done the ground-breaking of a public toilet in F-10 Markaz. However, he said, all the markets and industrial areas in Islamabad were needed urgent repair of basic infrastructure to bring them at par with international standards.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rehman said that lockdown has badly affected business activities in Islamabad.

They also urged the MCI to remove all encroachments from markets in Islamabad as they were tarnishing the look of markets and creating hurdles in business promotion.

They also urged for reducing taxes and water charges to provide relief to the business community affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

