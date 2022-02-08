Govt urged for making plan to conserve Indus River Basin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Tuesday urged the government for formulating a perspective plan to conserve Indus River Basin resource, besides, using resource wisely and restore ecosystem as this vital resource was under threat from climate change, environmental degradation and increasing population.

A delegation led by representative of FAO, Ms Florence Roll called on the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and briefed him about a master plan, which is being developed to restore the Indus River Basin at the source, through the plains and to the sea.

The delegation was comprising on UN Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis, Master Plan Lead Adil Najam, International consultant Mark Halle and National Coordinator Ministry of Climate Change Saad Hayat.

The government was using all its resources to protect the country from the adverse impact of climate change, he said adding that the issue of food security was at the core of climate change. He said Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who has highlighted the issue of climate change and not only that but has actively worked towards restoration of forests through Ten billion Tree Tsunami.

Fakhar said that the current government was also determined to provide maximum facilities to farmers to increase domestic production in agriculture, adding that PTI government was playing a critical role in facilitating the research Centers in helping the farmers increase their productivity.

Numerous projects started across the country under National Agriculture Emergency Program for supporting sustainable development in agriculture and livestock sector, adding that Prime Minister 's vision in agriculture and livestock sector rests on sustainability which will directly benefit the poor farmers.

Under the Agriculture Transformation Program, fertilizers and seed subsidy, innovation in the field of agriculture and up gradation of institutions were at the forefront, he added.

On the occasion, FAO Representative Florence Roll briefed the minister about a master plan, which is being developed to restore the Indus River Basin at the source, through the plains and to the sea. The Master Plan will be developed with three work streams to protect the source, use the river efficiently and sustainably and protect marine life.

Ms Florence said that the Indus River Basin was under threat from climate change, environmental degradation, population pressure and pollution, hence putting a question mark on its resilience to sustain life for future generations.

Pakistan therefore, she said needs a perspective plan to conserve the resource base, use it wisely and restore the ecosystem. The minister was told that the government requested the technical assistance of the UN to develop a Plan in consultation with all stakeholders to contribute and build upon provincial, national and international initiatives in Pakistan.

She said that climate change was shrinking the glaciers and making rains less predictable, reducing agricultural production and washing away the homes of the most indigent. Pollution from industry, agriculture and domestic sewage was sickening tens of millions of people who drink from its waters.

Contamination from arsenic, nitrates, metals, plastic waste and microbiological contaminants are all at dangerous levels. Environmental degradation at the river mouth is increasing salination of the delta and destroying marine ecosystems and the fishing economy.