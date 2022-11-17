Govt urged for prompt implementation of Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday urged the government to ensure prompt implementation of Rs 1.8 trillion Kissan Package to provide solace to flood hit aggrieved farmers and reap its benefits across the country.

Talking to a delegation of progressive agriculturalists led by Jawad Hafeez, PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said now what we urgently needed is it's immediate implementation so that hard hit growers and farmers could reap its benefits by sowing their crops timely besides meeting expenses for purchasing fertilizers,diesel,tractors and other inputs essentially required for proper cultivation.

He said that it must be disbursed to poor farmers under one window operation to alleviate their sufferings, adding that the best quality disease resistant free seed should be given to flood affected farmers because the quality seed does matter for bumper crop.

He said agriculture is backbone of economy and genuine grievances of farmers must be addressed on top priority without any political alignment.