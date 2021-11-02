Govt urged for taking measures to curb trade deficit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government for taking urgent measures to overcome trade deficit to achieve sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that trade deficit of the country increased during first four months of the current fiscal year and urged the government to take urgent remedial measures to curb this trend as the increasing trade deficit would put more pressure on exchange rate and cause further depreciation in the value of rupee, said a news release.

Trade deficit, he said, had reached an all-time high of over US $ 37 billion in financial year 2018 creating multiple problems for the economy and the current government had brought it down with great efforts to around US $ 23 billion by 2020.

He said it was unfortunate that being an agricultural country, Pakistan was importing wheat, sugar, pulses and many other food items, which also contributed to the rising trade deficit.

He urge the government to extend full support to the private sector in promoting import substitutions in the country to reduce dependence on imports and improve exports.

ICCI President said in an environment of rising trade deficit,the growth of the economy would remain uncertain amid fears of further deterioration in the fiscal and current account imbalances and it was high time that the government should take urgent measures to reverse this unhealthy trend.

To sustain the strong economic growth, he urged the government to increase private investment and focus on exports promotion.

He urged the government to ensure availability of long-term financing to the private sector to help expand export capacity of firms that would help in promoting exports.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President ICCI said eroding the value of rupee was also disturbing future plans of the business community as they needed a stable exchange rate for long-term business and investment planning.

He urged that the government to take urgent measures to stabilize the value of the rupee.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI said Pakistani industries were importing almost 70 percent of raw material for manufacturing activities and decreasing value of rupee would push up their production cost making local exports more uncompetitive in the international market.

He also urged the government to support the private sector in setting up raw material producing industries in the country to reduce dependence on their imports that would help reduce trade deficit as well.