Govt Urged For Urdu Tax Return Forms To Boost Taxpayer Base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:59 PM

President All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA), Ajmal Baloch Friday called on the federal government to make tax return forms available in simple Urdu language to enhance the business community's comprehension of tax-related issues, ultimately increase the number of taxpayers

During an interview with APP, APTA President highlighted the significant financial burden traders face annually when filing tax returns through tax agents.

He emphasized that providing tax forms in Urdu would greatly alleviate this burden and suggested it as a proposal for the upcoming federal budget 2023-24.

He noted that majority of traders registered with Federal board of Revenue (FBR), were not fulfilling their tax obligations due to the expensive and cumbersome tax return filing procedure.

He identified this as a significant obstacle in expanding the tax base.

Baloch further highlighted the importance of political stability for ensuring economic reliability in the country. He also called for a focus on the agriculture sector to improve its productivity and output.

Expressing his opinion, Baloch proposed that industries should be strategically located along motorways, as it would lead to reduced production costs and contribute to strengthening the national economy.

Additionally, he stressed the necessity of promoting the use of fuel-efficient vehicles in Pakistan to reduce the country's oil import bill and address environmental concerns.

