Govt Urged To Address Grievances Of Marriage Halls, Caterers

Tue 08th June 2021

Govt urged to address grievances of marriage halls, caterers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to address grievances of marriage halls and caterers as closure of these sectors has put the investment of billions on stakes.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry stated this while talking to a delegation of Marriage Halls Association and Caterers here at the Lahore Chamber.

Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, President Lahore Marriage Hall Association's President, Mian Ilyas, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Junaid Ahmad Zia, Ashfaq Ashraf and members of the delegation also spoke.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah assured that the recommendations of the delegation would be forwarded to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to get the marriage halls opened.

He said that Covid-19 vaccination center had been established at the LCCI. Owners of marriage halls should get their staff vaccinated from this center.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Covid ratio in Lahore had reduced to one per cent only. They said that outdoor events were not possible due to hot weather. They said that marriage halls should be opened immediately as this was the only sector which had remained closed since long.

The participants of the meeting said that the government should allow opening of marriage halls immediately to salvage various associated industries and jobs of millions of workers.

They said marriage halls sector contributed substantially to the GDP of Pakistan. Closure of banquet halls and marquees affected various industries, including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc. Around 20 per cent revenues of the food Industry in Punjab were cognizant upon the operations of marriage halls.

