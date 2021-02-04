UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Address Reservations Of Publishers, Printers Regarding SNC Policy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Govt urged to address reservations of publishers, printers regarding SNC Policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday urged the government to address genuine reservations of textbook publishers and printers regarding Single National Curriculum (SNC) Policy.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah made this demand after having a meeting with delegation of publishers and printers led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Publishers & Notebooks Javed Iqbal here. LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the LCCI office-bearers that around 200 printers and publishers were attached with text books printing and uncertainty had made for them impossible to play their role for the promotion of education.

They said that now they would have to submit Rs 500,000 per book to the Punjab Text board for approval and this amount would not be refundable but previously, this fee was Rs 2000.

They said that printers & publishers would be bound to give 7.5 percent books to the Punjab Text Book Board.

The delegation members said that this move would lead to unemployment of around two million individuals. They added many writers would also face problems in the coming days. They added that government must review this decision and take the publishers and printers into confidence.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that printers and publishers were playing most important role in promoting education sector therefore, government should address their reservations immediately. He said that all measures should be taken after consultation with the stakeholders. He said that cost of education would be increased many times.

He assured the delegation members that Lahore Chamber would take up this issue at all forums and also arrange their meeting with the concerned minister.

