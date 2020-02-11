Govt urged to allocate special fund for R&D in garment sector

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has underscored the importance of 'Made in Sialkot roadshow' for showcasing exports-oriented products for stakeholders at home and abroad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) -:Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has underscored the importance of 'Made in Sialkot roadshow' for showcasing exports-oriented products for stakeholders at home and abroad.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday,he suggested that all the trade bodies including Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) should seek funds from Export Development Fund for Sialkot Roadshow.

To a question,he said business community engaged in readymade garments was making adequate efforts to enhance export volume, and urged the government to set up a special task force for conducting a detailed study and ascertain basic needs of local industry. "We understand that formulation of sector wise policies is the only remedial solution to avoid decline and to stabilize exports.

" "Sialkot is fourth largest city in manufacturing of martial arts gear, and at present there are 125 exporters of martial arts gear in this city", he said.

However, he regretted that due to non-availability of latest fabric local garment sector currently had a limited product line for exports market, adding that foreign buyers were demanding new garments on G3, G4 and technical fabric raw material which were not being produced by Pakistani weavers.

PRGMEA chief coordinator was of the opinion that research and development (R &D) sector was weak dueto multiple factors, and urged the government to announce special R&D support fund for developing innovative new products as well as up-gradation of workplaces.