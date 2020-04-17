Govt urged to allow kinnow export to Afghanistan

The businessmen panel of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) Thursday urged the government to allow Kinnow exports to Afghanistan immediately, as 1,900 containers, under the Afghan Transit Trade, were stuck at Karachi Port, which was hurting export orders severely

"The export of the perishable item has been halted after the lockdown in many importing countries, exporters wish to at least send the stranded consignments to Afghanistan", a press release issued by the panel said.

According to the details, exporters can send around 8,000 tonnes of Kinnow to Kabul while availing the opportunity of opening of Torkham border.

"Keeping in view the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance exports of Pakistan to provide adequate financial support to our economy, we feel it is the right time to promptly avail a unique opportunity during the time of the worldwide lockdown by exporting 8000 tons of Pakistani Kinnow to Afghanistan," Secretary General of the panel Ahmed Jawad said in the statement.

He said consignments of Kinnow could be exported to Afghanistan when all countries were allowing import of vegetables and fruits despite the lockdown and restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has opened the border on a request of the Afghan government to allow its nationals stranded at Chaman and Torkham borders. Hundreds of Pakistanis were also stuck in Spin Boldak and the other side of Torkham.

Ahmad Jawad also pointed out that despite directives by the State Bank of Pakistan, banks were demanding guarantees from the business community which was unjustified.

"Just like Bangladesh government, we must also consider launching concessionary loans at 2 percent mark-up," he added.