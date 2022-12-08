UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Announce Incentives For Accelerating Economic Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Govt urged to announce incentives for accelerating economic activities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis urged the government for announcing a package of incentives to help accelerate the pace of economic activities involving all sectors of development and adopt a set of tangible measures to strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza, he said that sound and stable economy were panacea of all problems confronting the nation in the wake of flood wreckage, said a press release issued here Thursday.

He said that local steel industry has so far witnessed a contraction of around 60 percent due to the devastation of floods, adding that many plants stopped production due to the high cost of scrap laced with other multiple economic challenges.

While, the global scrap prices have also swelled by about 30 percent to $710 per ton as a result of Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said adding that the increase in energy costs also hampered margins of steel companies.

Due to the flash floods, most steel companies saw around 40-50 percent decline in volume of production, he said adding that weaker demand also put pressure on the pricing power of steel makers.

He said that the decline in demand seen is due to the overall slowdown in construction activity following high interest rates and inflation, adding that the soaring costs of inputs were another reason of reducing demand.

He said that revival of local industry would help to tackle with unemployment challenges, besides generating revenues and fulfilling local requirements of steel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood All Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Activists call for provincial legislation against ..

Activists call for provincial legislation against child marriage

50 seconds ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

8 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.