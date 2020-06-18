UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Announce Relief Package For Small Traders

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:12 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged that the government to announce a special relief package to alleviate the plight of small traders The Covid-19 have badly affected small traders due to which they are facing great difficulties, said Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President ICCI, says a press release

He said that the majority of business people in Pakistan belong to small traders but due to lockdown many small traders have suffered huge losses.

He urged the government to provide them immediate support, otherwise, many of them would lose their business forever, leading to increased unemployment and poverty.

Tahir Abbasi said that due to the closure of businesses, small traders in Islamabad are no longer in a position to pay rent of shops and urged the government to negotiate with shop owners to provide 6-month relief in rent payment to small traders.

He said the government should also consider providing subsidies to small traders in payment of rents.

He said that SBP has launched a Rozgar scheme for businesses so that they can take loans from banks to save their employees from becoming unemployed. However, he said that banks were demanding collateral for loans while small traders are not in a position to arrange collateral for loans.

Therefore, he demanded the government to provide loans on stamp paper to small traders so that they could protect their employees from unemployment.

Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI said that hotels and restaurants in Islamabad have been closed for a long time but they have to pay utility bills besides incurring other expenditures.

He stressed that the government should defer collection of utility bills from hotels and restaurants till the reopening of their businesses.

He further said that hotels and restaurants in Islamabad should be reopened with SOPs as it is becoming more and more difficult for business class of this sector to pay their employees and meet other day to day expenses without restoration of businesses.

