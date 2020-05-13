Govt urged to clear refunds to improve liquidity

The business community here on Wednesday urged the government to arrange early clearance of tax refunds that would improve their liquidity situation and help them in improving business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The business community here on Wednesday urged the government to arrange early clearance of tax refunds that would improve their liquidity situation and help them in improving business activities.

In a press release, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that billions of rupees of business community were still stuck up with the government in the form of sales tax and income tax refunds due to which they were facing liquidity issues.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected business activities across the country and in these circumstances, early clearance of income and sales tax refunds would provide important cushion to the business community in coping with the current chellanges.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the business community of entire country had been demanding of the government since long to bring down GST to single digit level, but their demand has not been given due consideration as yet.

He said that high GST in Pakistan had pushed up cost of doing business manifold besides giving rise to high inflation.

He urged that in light of the current problems of business community, the government should reduce GST to at least 5 percent in the forthcoming budget that would cut manufacturing cost significantly, help in reviving business activities and reduce inflation for the common man as well.

The ICCI president said that to reduce the problems of businesses caused by COVID-19, many countries had made drastic cuts in key policy interest rates and urged that SBP to also bring down the key policy rate to 7 percent.

It would provide cheap credit to businesses, encourage new investment and create plenty of new jobs leading to significant decline in unemployment and poverty, he added.