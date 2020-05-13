UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Urged To Clear Refunds To Improve Liquidity

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Govt urged to clear refunds to improve liquidity

The business community here on Wednesday urged the government to arrange early clearance of tax refunds that would improve their liquidity situation and help them in improving business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The business community here on Wednesday urged the government to arrange early clearance of tax refunds that would improve their liquidity situation and help them in improving business activities.

In a press release, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that billions of rupees of business community were still stuck up with the government in the form of sales tax and income tax refunds due to which they were facing liquidity issues.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected business activities across the country and in these circumstances, early clearance of income and sales tax refunds would provide important cushion to the business community in coping with the current chellanges.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the business community of entire country had been demanding of the government since long to bring down GST to single digit level, but their demand has not been given due consideration as yet.

He said that high GST in Pakistan had pushed up cost of doing business manifold besides giving rise to high inflation.

He urged that in light of the current problems of business community, the government should reduce GST to at least 5 percent in the forthcoming budget that would cut manufacturing cost significantly, help in reviving business activities and reduce inflation for the common man as well.

The ICCI president said that to reduce the problems of businesses caused by COVID-19, many countries had made drastic cuts in key policy interest rates and urged that SBP to also bring down the key policy rate to 7 percent.

It would provide cheap credit to businesses, encourage new investment and create plenty of new jobs leading to significant decline in unemployment and poverty, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Man Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

‘Sharif family registered companies in the names ..

5 minutes ago

Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from mi ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lower House Passes Bill Authorizing Remote ..

1 minute ago

Tensions mount as Scotland goes its own way on vir ..

1 minute ago

PTI- Karachi chief takes exception to delay in re- ..

1 minute ago

Oman Cuts 2020 Budget by Another 5% to Compensate ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.