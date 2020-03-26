Govt urged to defer receipt of utility bills from business community for few months

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to defer the receipt of utility bills from business community for few months in order to save the businesses from default

It further said that businesses were struggling for survival in the prevailing conditions and urged the government for allowing them to pay monthly utility bills in three installments after the expiry of deferment period, said a press release.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that due to coronavirus issue, business activities have almost come to a halt and businesses were facing threat of closure.

He said that manufacturing activities have reached shut down level and manufactured goods were waiting for buyers with no good prospect in near future.

He said in these circumstances, it had become difficult for businesses to meet their day-to-day expenses and pay the wages to idle labor.

He said deferring the receipt of utility bills from businesses for few months would provide them some relief.

The ICCI President said that energy cost in Pakistan was high that had pushed up the cost of doing business manifold. This situation has made it difficult for industry to remain competitive and meet domestic and international orders.

He said that the government had announced a stimulus packages for industry, but it might not save many industrial units.

He appealed to the prime minister to also announce a bailout package, especially for steel industry to save it from destruction.

He said that business community was standing with the government in this difficult time and would contribute to save the labor class from unemployment.