UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Ensure Timely Disbursement Of Funds Under PM's Kissan Package

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt urged to ensure timely disbursement of funds under PM's Kissan package

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United business Group (UBG) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday urged the government to ensure immediate timely disbursement of historic Rs 1.8 trillion Kissan package unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to boost agriculture production.

Under the package, the government would provide free seeds to flood-hit farmers and scale down prices of fertilizers in addition to subsidize electricity for agricultural tubewell across the country.

In a press statement issued here, Shahzad Ali Malik called for immediate implementation of the package so that hard hit growers and farmers could reap its benefits by sowing their crops timely besides meeting expenses for purchasing fertilisers,diesel,tractors and other inputs essentially required for proper cultivation.

He further suggested that this gigantic package also must be disbursed to poor farmers under one window operation to alleviate their sufferings.

He said the best quality disease resistant free seed preferably Hi-Tech hybrid seeds should be given to flood affected farmers because the quality seed does matter for bumper crop production.

He said Hi-Tech hybrid seeds not only increase yields per acre but also contributes a lot in enhancing profitability of farmers as well.

He said this historic agricultural package was need of the hour in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict which badly disrupted the food and gas supplies adding miseries to the lives of millions of people of scores of countries around the globe especially south Asian.

Recent devastating flood damaged sizeable standing crops besides killing their millions of livestocks and depriving them from their livelihood in addition to record displacement of 33 millions.

The agriculture sector, he said is backbone of our national economy which has now been accorded top priority by coalition government.

He said it's good omen that interest free production loans will be extended at their doorsteps of poor farmers especially in flood affected arable areas.

Shahzad Ali Malik said if entire package is distributed timely without any hassles ,will not only bring agriculture revolution but Pakistan will also export its surplus food at their dictated rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Business Poor Flood Agriculture Chamber Gas Sunday Commerce From Government Industry Best Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.