Govt urged to facilitate carpet industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif said on Sunday that after India, Pakistan had also succeeded in manufacturing handlooms and country's carpet industry could create immense job opportunities, provided the government sponsors promotion of this technology.

Pervez Hanif told the media here that recently introduced handlooms could be used to make carpets as well as cloth products including karandi, khaddar, etc. He said there were many famous brands of khaddar here and the government should train people and connect them with those chains so that they could be provided employment at their doorsteps.

He said that a design course at the Carpet Training Institute was the best and appreciated by all quarters, and "now we are also trying to impart weaving training as well, as our handmade carpet industry depended on Carpet Training Institute". He demanded the government facilitate the carpet industry regarding new technology.