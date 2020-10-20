UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Focus On Economic Empowerment Of Women

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Govt urged to focus on economic empowerment of women

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government to focus on the economic empowerment of women to achieve sustainable growth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government to focus on the economic empowerment of women to achieve sustainable growth of the country.

While addressing a delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) that visited ICCI led by Group Leader Samina Fazal, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that women were over 50 percent of the total population of the country and bringing them into the mainstream of economy was very important to unleash their potential for better economic development of Pakistan.

He said that the government should open women counters in public dealing departments including NADRA, Police, Passport Office etc. for their facilitation. He said that ICCI would work for exploring employment opportunities for women in private sector so that they could contribute more effectively towards the national development.

He said that ICCI in cooperation with IWCCI would try to organize training workshops and seminars for women entrepreneurs to polish their skills in entrepreneurship that would help them in promoting businesses.

He said ICCI was planning to organize a large scale expo in which display booths for women entrepreneurs would be set up to showcase the potential of their products.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with IWCCI in resolving key issues of businesswomen.

Samina Fazal, Group Leader and other members of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that women entrepreneurs were facing many hurdles in promoting businesses.

She urged the government to give representation to Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry in various board of Directors of public sector organizations so that women represent the voice of women and work for protection for their rights in policy making process of the government.

Both sides discussed many areas of mutual cooperation to achieve the common objectives of promoting the business interests of their members with joint efforts.

