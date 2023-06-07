Govt urged to formulate policy for ensuring provision of safe, healthy food

UrduPoint.com

June 07, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Wednesday urged the government to formulate a viable policy in consultation with all the stakeholders to protects consumer interests, besides ensuring their access to safe and healthy food.

Addressing a rally, which was jointly organized by ICCI, Islamabad Administration and Food Authority on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, he said that clean and healthy food was the basic right of every citizen and the day drew our attention to provide healthy food to every citizens.

Nutrition and food security were closely related, he said adding that unsafe food was a major obstacle in creating a healthy society, said a press release.

Pakistan was one among the largest countries in the world in terms of population and providing clean and healthy food to such a large population was a challenge that could be tackled together, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Islamabad Food Authority Dr Tahira Siddique said that food authority was actively working to provide safe food in different areas of the Federal capital and it was priority to ensure the supply of clean and hygienic products to the citizens.

The authority was trying to implement the international standards regarding food, she said adding that the purpose of this rally was also to provide awareness among the citizens.

She also thanked ICCI for organizing the event and said that the Islamabad Food Authority would work together with the Chamber regarding rising awareness about safe food in masses.

