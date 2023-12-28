Govt urged to frame economic policies in consultation with chambers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq emphasized the need of holding consultation with chambers and stakeholders before framing economic policies and tax-reforms.

The SCCI chief also demanded review on IPPs agreements to overcome the rising energy crisis and control on high electricity tariffs. He sought pragmatic steps for provision of electricity and gas on subsidized rates to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq was addressing a meeting during a Inland Study Tour of the 34th Senior Management Course Officers of National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here at the Chamber House here Thursday.

The delegation of under training senior officers was spearheaded by Directing Staff, NIM Islamabad Muhammad Imran.

The meeting was attended by SCCI vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, executive member Muhammad Ismail Safi, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice president Shuja Muhammad, and former executive member Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Fazal-e-Wahid and others.

A detailed multi-media presentation was given regarding the chamber history and its objectives to the visiting senior officers here at SCCI house.

The SCCI President said bureaucracy has played a pivotal role in framing policies. He, however, called for taking chambers and stakeholders on board before formulation of policies and tax-reforms initiatives so that it will enable them to execute them at every level.

While responding to various queries of senior officers, he stressed it is essential to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to industries in K-P.

He called for rationalization in the taxation system through reforms.

KP is self-sufficient and a surplus province in gas production, while total gas production of KP is 550mmcfds against its total consumption of 196 mmcfds, in which industries only consume 35mmcfds and 40mmcfds CNG sector, Ishaq explained.

He said despite the fact that uninterrupted electricity and gas was unavailable to industries in the K-P, even though gas is being sold on highest tariffs to consumers of the province, he added.

Under article 158-A of the constitution of the country, Fuad Ishaq said KP has first right to exploit their natural resources, but it is highly unfortunate that for the last 13 years, not a single gas connection was provided to industries in the province.

Replying to a question regarding illegal trade/smuggling, the SCCI chief said tariffs/duties of 224 items should be brought equal to Afghanistan and Iran to curb the menace of smuggling.

He also suggested provision of electricity to industries on wheeling charges.

Later, Directing Staff, NIM Islamabad Muhammad Imran also spoke on the occasion and thanked the SCCI chief and members for hosting the under training senior officers of various government departments.

Muhammad Imran assured that policies should be framed in consultation with chambers, and stakeholders and suggestions of SCCI would be presented to their respective departments to incorporate them in policies.