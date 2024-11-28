Govt urged to incentivize private sector growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi on Thursday urged the government to provide conducive environment and incentivize private sector for achieving economic growth and stability in the country.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue for addressing all political issues and urged for creating a stable environment for both political and economic growth.

He urged the government to foster private sector growth by offering incentives, simplifying regulations and enhancing access to finance.

He also stressed the importance of long-term policy stability to restore investor confidence and promote sustainable economic growth. To foster a climate conducive to investment and growth, he called for a more consistent approach to economic policy making, ensuring that businesses can plan and operate with confidence.

He urged the government to focus on improving the ease of doing business, addressing infrastructure challenges, and prioritizing human capital development to build a competitive and resilient economy.