Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Restaurant industry is facing collapse due to early closure restrictions as 4:00 pm closure time is against the ground realities therefore the government should increase the timings immediately.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed theses views while talking to a delegation of Lahore Restaurants Association here at Lahore Chamber on Monday. LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar were also present. The delegation, led by Nisar Chaudhry, discussed the grave challenges being faced by the restaurant sector. The delegation expressed concerns over the enforcement of an early closure timing of 4:00 pm, describing it as unacceptable and a threat to the survival of their businesses.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad underscored the severe financial impact of the restricted operating hours, stating that the limited time frame has led to significant waste of perishable and frozen goods. "This policy is increasing the operational burden on businesses, which are already struggling to manage expenses, including rent that constitutes more than 22 percent of their total costs," he said.

The delegation members pointed out the broader implications of the crisis, asserting that billions of rupees invested in the restaurant sector are now at risk. They explained that each individual working in the restaurant industry supports the livelihood of at least five family members, adding that the time restriction would have potential ripple effect of widespread unemployment.

The LCCI President and the delegation said that the closure of restaurants is not just a blow to business owners but also to the government, which stands to lose significant tax revenues.

Daily wage workers, who depend on restaurant jobs for their survival, are facing the brunt of these policies, leading to an increase in unemployment.

"The authorities concerned should realize that this sector is a key contributor to the economy, providing both direct and indirect employment opportunities. Shutting it down for extended hours is counterproductive to the goal of economic revival," the delegation added.

Mian Abuzar Shad also challenged the rationale of blaming restaurants for smog and environmental pollution. Citing data, they noted that 83 percent of pollution in smog is attributed to vehicular traffic, while restaurants account for less than one percent of the total share. He urged the government to focus on more significant contributors to pollution rather than imposing restrictive measures on a sector that is already struggling.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad assured the delegation of the chamber’s support and promised to raise the issue with higher authorities. "The restaurant industry is not just a source of livelihood for millions; it is also a crucial part of our cultural and economic fabric. The government must adopt a more balanced approach to ensure this sector's survival and growth," he remarked.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar expressed similar sentiments and emphasized the importance of implementing policies that promote business activity rather than stifling it.

LCCI office-bearers urged the government to reconsider the restrictive timings and adopt a collaborative approach to address environmental and economic challenges. They called for immediate consultations with stakeholders to devise solutions that protect the restaurant industry while meeting environmental goals.