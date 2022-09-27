UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Lift Restrictions On Imports Of Solar Equipment

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Govt urged to lift restrictions on imports of solar equipment

Chief of the Energy Training and Research Center (ETRC) and the renowned Solar Trainer Eng. Faiz Bhutta on Tuesday urged the government to lift restrictions on imports of solar equipment otherwise solar businesses would close down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief of the Energy Training and Research Center (ETRC) and the renowned Solar Trainer Eng. Faiz Bhutta on Tuesday urged the government to lift restrictions on imports of solar equipment otherwise solar businesses would close down.

He stated this at the inaugural session of a 60-day free course on Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system held in collaboration with a Chinese Company Longi Solar here.

Eng. Bhutta said that Pakistan, in the prevailing energy crisis, direly needed to promote alternate energy generation systems and solar was on the top of this, which was speedily being adopted by the consumers themselves. However, government's support to this sector was direly needed with a consistent and conducive policy for the solar energy for smooth growth of the sector, he maintained.

Bhutta added that under the current policy, the solar companies had to apply in advance for import of the required equipment and had to wait for a long time. By the time approval was received, he argued, the cost of the equipment was increased making the project unviable, he added.

Eng. Bhutta mentioned that government had recently exempted import duty from solar panels, and also allowed duty free import of invertors on prior approval but the implementation of this permission had been stopped. He observed that a huge number of business houses dealing in the solar sector would close thus depriving thousands of the workers of their jobs in case a favorable policy was not enforced for this sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Energy Crisis China Company From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Comprehensive P ..

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Comprehensive Probe Into Nord Stream Incident

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19, flood/rain relief awareness workshop hel ..

COVID-19, flood/rain relief awareness workshop held for media persons

2 minutes ago
 US Assesses Russia Now Using Iranian-Provided Dron ..

US Assesses Russia Now Using Iranian-Provided Drones in Ukraine - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary for education lauds Nation ..

Parliamentary Secretary for education lauds National Skills University role for ..

3 minutes ago
 Javed Latif asks PTI leadership to avoid playing r ..

Javed Latif asks PTI leadership to avoid playing religious card

3 minutes ago
 Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate ..

Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.