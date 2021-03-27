Govt urged to notify closure of businesses once in a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The representatives of federal capital's markets in a meeting on Saturday urged the government to notify closure of businesses once in a week in Islamabad for tackling Covid-19 pathogen.

They said that they have already suffered huge business losses due to previous lockdowns.

In a meeting chaired by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry they said that business community could not afford closure of businesses for two days in a week.

Therefore they urged the government to allow them to open their business with strict adherence of SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the governments in many countries have provided significant financial relief to businesses for enabling them to combat the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

They also urged the Federal board of Revenue to allow tax filers to pay their taxes in installments or offer tax payers a deferred filing date in order to give some relaxation to businesses that have suffered losses in billions nationwide.

He said that the business community was very satisfied with Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat because they have adopted a cooperative approach towards businesses and have facilitated them throughout the entire Covid-19 scenario, which was rather commendable.

He said all traders appreciated the district administration for their proactive role in supporting local businesses.

However, the NCOC was making decisions for business closure without any consultation with the business community, which was not a wise approach.

He urged that being the key stakeholders of the economy, the government should take all important economic decisions in consultation with the business community especially the Chamber of Commerce in order to save the economy from further contraction.

The market representatives shared many ideas with President ICCI to keep businesses running by implementation of SOPs and authorized him to negotiate with the ICT Administration to convince the government for closure of businesses once in a week.

They said we can all work towards economic revival after the induced recession which we are all going through due to Covid-19.