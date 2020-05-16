UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Urged To Raise Locust Issue In NCC, NCOC For Better Coordination

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Govt urged to raise locust issue in NCC, NCOC for better coordination

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s Businessmen Panel on Saturday called upon the government to raise the issue of locust threat across the country in the meetings of National Coordination Committee and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for better coordination to get rid of this huge threat to the agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)'s Businessmen Panel on Saturday called upon the government to raise the issue of locust threat across the country in the meetings of National Coordination Committee and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for better coordination to get rid of this huge threat to the agriculture sector.

In a statement, it said the provincial governments through National Food Security Division could develop a National Action Plan for surveillance and control of desert Locust in Pakistan, with a mandate to safeguard national food security through efficient coordination with key stakeholders.

The Panel, Secretary General (Federal), Ahmad Jawad said that these locusts are eating away everything in cultivated lands as the agriculture experts were aware of how badly locusts damaged wheat, cotton, maize and other crops last year in all provinces and this year its threat was even more dangerous.

According the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates losses to agriculture from locusts this year could be as high as Rs 353 billion ($2.

2 billion) for winter crops like wheat and potatoes and about Rs 464 billion for summer crops.

He said the weather in Punjab was favourable for locusts particularly in its southern region.

He said COVID-19 threat further complicated the situation of the locust outbreak in the entire region and there was a possibility of a flare up.

He said a few days ago, a huge locust swarm attacked the crops and damaged them badly in western areas of the districts Muzaffargarh and Bhakkart.

He said locusts were coming from Shorkot and Ahmadpur Sial tehsils of Jhang district and most probably they would proceed to Sahiwal district.

Similarly, he also said according to reports a severe and damaging locust attack in upcoming weeks in 15 districts of the province.

"Experts say insect populations have found new homes across Pakistan and are now laying eggs in nearly 40% of its territory, including Sindh but mainly in the southwest province of Balochistan".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Weather Balochistan United Nations Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Jhang Muzaffargarh Ahmadpur Sial Chamber Commerce Cotton All From Government Wheat Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan opens Torkham, Chaman borders with Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia Registers 529 New Cases of COVID-19, Tot ..

2 minutes ago

PTA stepping up to COVID-19 Challenge in multan

14 minutes ago

TECNO Activated Its Ramadan Campaign: “100 Milli ..

20 minutes ago

Disinfectant booths at Manila malls as virus lockd ..

14 minutes ago

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Leaves Japanese Port, ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.