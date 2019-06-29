UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Resolve Artificial Leather Industry's Problems

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:28 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to resolve the issues being faced by the artificial leather industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to resolve the issues being faced by the artificial leather industry.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Leather Importers & Merchants Association (PLIMA) here, LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said the role of artificial leather industry in provision of revenue to the state and employment to people was of the utmost importance.

The delegation members including Talat Butt, Tariq Latif, Muhammad Ishaq. Saad-ur-Rehman and Jannat Mir, discussed the issues of SRO 1125, valuation of invoices, surge in Dollar prices, sales tax and duty rates.

They also informed Lahore Chamber's VP that custom duty was more than double after withdrawal of SRO 1125 and implementation of sales tax and it was almost impossible to continue with their businesses.

They demanded reduction in duty rate on raw materials and to control rupee devaluation, saying that these issues had multiplied their input cost, while withdrawal of SRO 1125 was hitting both import and export sectors.

Saigal was of the view that 17 per cent sales tax and increase in income tax from one to six per cent would result in rise in cost of doing business and decline in exports.

He feared that rise in duty and requirement of CNIC number for the buyer would encourage smuggling, therefore, these issues must be resolved at the earliest.

