LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has urged the government to resolve the issues of the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA) on priority basis.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the PVPA delegation led by Dr. Saleh Mehmood. Other members of the association also spoke on the occasion. Adnan Khalid Butt said that the association is associated with the livestock sector, one of the major sectors of Pakistan, in view of which immediate solution to the problems faced by it is necessary. He said that the government should consult the association in the policy making process related to this sector.

The delegation members said that the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Association was united by the dedication to improve animal health. They said that they believe in taking action and providing services that promote fairness and equality.

Dr. Saleh Mehmood said that PVPA represented animal health companies including importers, manufacturers of veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, vaccines and other animal health products throughout Pakistan at regional as well as national level. "We are proud to be involved in efforts to improve the health of livestock and people of Pakistan by providing safe food. From our early days in 2016, we have been a leading organization in the struggle for economic and social justice. By fighting for legislative improvements and bargaining for fairer laws regarding veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, vaccines, and other animal health products, we continuously strive to raise quality standards and improve quality of life for the livestock and poultry Industry," he explained.

Dr. Syed Majid Ejaz and Mian Shahid Merhabah also spoke on the occasion.