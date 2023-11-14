Open Menu

Govt Urged To Resolve Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Govt urged to resolve Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association's issues

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has urged the government to resolve the issues of the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA) on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has urged the government to resolve the issues of the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA) on priority basis.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the PVPA delegation led by Dr. Saleh Mehmood. Other members of the association also spoke on the occasion. Adnan Khalid Butt said that the association is associated with the livestock sector, one of the major sectors of Pakistan, in view of which immediate solution to the problems faced by it is necessary. He said that the government should consult the association in the policy making process related to this sector.

The delegation members said that the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Association was united by the dedication to improve animal health. They said that they believe in taking action and providing services that promote fairness and equality.

Dr. Saleh Mehmood said that PVPA represented animal health companies including importers, manufacturers of veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, vaccines and other animal health products throughout Pakistan at regional as well as national level. "We are proud to be involved in efforts to improve the health of livestock and people of Pakistan by providing safe food. From our early days in 2016, we have been a leading organization in the struggle for economic and social justice. By fighting for legislative improvements and bargaining for fairer laws regarding veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, vaccines, and other animal health products, we continuously strive to raise quality standards and improve quality of life for the livestock and poultry Industry," he explained.

Dr. Syed Majid Ejaz and Mian Shahid Merhabah also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan 2016 From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Boost in broadband fiber connectivity vital for ec ..

Boost in broadband fiber connectivity vital for economic growth: Dr. Umar Saif

6 minutes ago
 Minister for special attention to authenticate la ..

Minister for special attention to authenticate land entries in digitization pro ..

6 minutes ago
 3 maunds unhygienic food seized from marriage hall ..

3 maunds unhygienic food seized from marriage halls

6 minutes ago
 World Diabetes Day marked in Multan

World Diabetes Day marked in Multan

6 minutes ago
 202,975 illegal immigrants repatriated since Sept ..

202,975 illegal immigrants repatriated since Sept 17: KP Home Dept

6 minutes ago
 Gun salutes mark King Charles III's 75th birthday

Gun salutes mark King Charles III's 75th birthday

9 minutes ago
Gaza's embattled main hospital buries patients in ..

Gaza's embattled main hospital buries patients in mass grave

9 minutes ago
 Mali army says has entered rebel stronghold of Kid ..

Mali army says has entered rebel stronghold of Kidal

9 minutes ago
 Doctors delegation calls on CM Baqar

Doctors delegation calls on CM Baqar

9 minutes ago
 Embassy of Spain,NCRC collaborate on art competiti ..

Embassy of Spain,NCRC collaborate on art competition to raise awareness about ch ..

9 minutes ago
 CM reviews WCLA projects, emphasizes timely comple ..

CM reviews WCLA projects, emphasizes timely completion

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal immigrants decided: DC

Crackdown against illegal immigrants decided: DC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business